The Oyo State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed seven nominees sent to the house by Governor Seyi Makinde for reappointment as commissioners.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nominees were screened and confirmed by the lawmakers during plenary in Ibadan.

NAN also reports that the nominees were commissioners before Mr Makinde dissolved his cabinet on June 29.

Those confirmed were Akinola Ojo, Commissioner for Finance; Oyelowo Oyewo, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; and Bayo Lawal, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

Others were Dahud Shangodoyin, Public Works and Transport; Temilolu Ashamu, Energy and Mineral Resources; Faosat Sanni, Women Affairs and Social Inclusion; and Ayansiju Lawal, Establishments and Training.

The Speaker of the house, Adebo Ogundoyin, in his remarks, said the house had exercised its constitutional powers by confirming the reappointment of the nominees.

Mr Ogundoyin urged the nominees to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

The speaker commended the governor on the calibre of people he nominated as commissioners, adding that their vast experiences would be of help in repositioning the state.

“More is expected from you by the good people of the state.

“Build up on what you have achieved and keep strategising to make things better.

“Governor Makinde believes in your capabilities and you must not disappoint him,” the speaker said.

Speaking on the challenges of destitution in the state, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Mrs Sanni, said the government had relocated them to a permanent shelter.

Mrs Sanni said in spite of their relocation, some of the destitute had started returning to the street.

“The final solution may be total deportation of the destitute to their various states, just like the way other states had been doing,” Sanni said.

On his part, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Ojo, said the state government had improved on its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to more than N2 billion monthly.

“Our projection in the next two years is to generate N6 billion monthly,” he said.

(NAN)