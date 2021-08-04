ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos say they have a clue to the alleged assassination of a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) at the church altar on Sunday.

The pastor, Bolanle Ibrahim, was killed while he was ministering at his church, the King of Kings Parish at Maidan village, in the Mile 12 area of the state.

The pastor was reportedly praying during a child dedication service when assailants invaded the church and shot him dead.

Reacting to the incident, Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, said the police have a clue to the death of the clergyman.

“The assailants went for him in the church. We are investigating the case because we have a clue into the killing,” he said.

Mr Adejobi, a chief superintendent of police , said the investigation is still ongoing on the circumstances surrounding the assassination and the Commissioner of Police in the state has directed the tactical units to handle the matter.

“We will unravel the case. The Commissioner of Police has taken steps to subdue cult-related activities in Mile 12 and Ketu areas,” he said.

Although the police did not disclose the clues, it is suspected that the assassination is connected to a cultist attack.

The wife of the deceased, Kudirat Ibrahim, said for the period they courted she never suspected her husband to be a cultist, and she wondered where people heard that he was a cult member.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased said the assassins were hired as they showed a picture of him before killing him.

Justina Alebiosu, the deceased’s aunt, said she suspects the pastor had a business transaction with someone.

“I was told when the assailants wanted to drag him out of the pulpit where he was praying for women who brought their children for dedication, he begged them to kill him there and that was where he was eventually killed by the gunmen. The assailants also threatened to shoot any of the members of the church who dare come close to them,” she told New Telegraph newspaper.