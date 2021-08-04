ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has commiserated with his Ogun counterpart, Dapo Abiodun, over the death of his father, Emmanuel Abiodun.

Mr Abiodun, an educationist, died on Monday at the age of 89.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday, urged Governor Abiodun, the deceased family, friends, and people of Iperu-Remo and Ogun to immortalise the octogenarian.

He urged the Abiodun family to take solace in God for a good life lived by the deceased.

“On behalf of the good people of Lagos State and my adorable wife, Ibijoke, I sympathise with my friend and brother, Gov. Dapo Abiodun, on the demise of his beloved father, Dr Emmanuel Abiodun.

“I also send my heartfelt condolences to Mama, Mrs Victoria Abiodun and the entire Abiodun family in Iperu-Remo and the people of Ogun, over the death of the patriarch of the Abiodun family.

“Papa Abiodun, fondly called ‘Baba Teacher’ by young and old due to his relentless efforts at imparting knowledge and inculcating the right values in his students, lived a fulfilled life as an educationist.

“He served as a school teacher for many years across the old Western State and made a positive impact on the lives of his numerous students who have turned out as great men and women in the society today,” he said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the elderly and wise counsel of the deceased would be sorely missed, not only by his family but the people of Iperu-Remo.

He prayed that God would grant the deceased eternal rest and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Similarly, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, in a statement issued in Ibadan on Tuesday by his Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the entire Abiodun family.

According to him, though, the death of one’s loved one is always painful, Mr Abiodun deserves to be celebrated for the good life he lived and the great legacy he left behind.

Mr Makinde urged Governor Abiodun to take solace in the indelible marks his father left on earth as a teacher and nation-builder of many decades.

He described the deceased as a devout Christian, who sowed worthy seeds, bearing good fruits in the society.

Mr Makinde prayed to God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the exit of their beloved father.

(NAN)