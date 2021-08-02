ADVERTISEMENT

A female student of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State, on Sunday, lost her life while her lover was rendered unconscious under mysterious circumstances.

Witnesses said the couple were engaged in a sex romp and, after the lady lost her life, her lover, a fellow student, ingested the insecticide, Sniper, and lost consciousness. They were suspected to had done drugs.

The deceased, a 200 level student identified as Awojeji Itunuoluwa, was from the Library and Information Science Department. Her partner, Zion Elisha, is also in 200 level in the Department of Mathematics.

Multiple sources in the university told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident occurred at a private hostel popularly known as ‘Daniel’s Court.’

A witness, who preferred not to be named because she does not want her name in print, said she was horrified when she saw her colleague’s lifeless body on the floor while the male colleague was gasping for air.

Reacting to the incident, Acting Public Relations Officer of the university, Ayotunde Odubela, said the school authority became aware of the incident when the victims were brought to the school health centre.

“Yes, we are aware of the incident, We just know that they were brought into the school health centre yesterday (Sunday).

“Medical workers referred the two of them to the General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode. At the General Hospital, the girl was said to have been brought in dead while the guy was in a very critical condition.”

Mr Odubela said the girl was transfered to the morgue while Mr Elisha was referred to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Hospital, OOUTH, Sagamu.

“But, before getting to the OOUTH, we learnt that they branched at Babcock University Teaching Hospital where the male student was admitted at the Accident and Emergency ward. That is the much we know.

”We have started our investigation to really find out what really happened.”

“The University has a security unit, they are already carrying out an independent investigation on the matter to find out what really happened.

“We are in touch with the parents of the female student and we are aware that the parents of the male student are already in touch with their son.”

A statement by the Students Union President of the University, Rabiu Sodiq, dismissed the claims of a sex romp. He, however, confirmed that traces of sniper were found in the male student’s lungs.