Emmanuel Abiodun, the father of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, has died.

The family announced his passing Monday evening.

The deceased, 89, is survived by his wife, Victoria Abiodun, many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, the family said.

The statement, which was personally signed by Governor Abiodun, said further announcements would be made by the family.

“The Abiodun Family of Iperu-Remo, Ogun State has announced the passing on of their Patriarch, Dr Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, who slept in The Lord on Monday August 2, 2021 at the age of 89 after a brief illness.

“A statement by the Family today in Iperu-Remo said the deceased, an Educationist, worked as a school teacher for many years across the old Western State and was fondly called ‘Baba Teacher’ due to his dedication to duty imparting knowledge and inculcating the right values in his students.”