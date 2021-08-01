ADVERTISEMENT

Two suspected drug dealers were arrested at Dantata area, Mile 2-Badagry Expressway, by the police in Lagos on Friday.

The suspects were arrested following an information received by the police, Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday.

The first suspect, Rabiu Mohammed, was arrested and he led the police to his supplier, Sanni Audu, who was also arrested, Mr Adejobi said.

Mr Adejobi said the suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Area “E” Command, Festac, and material suspected to be Indian hemp and other illicit substances were recovered from them.

“The police had been intimated of the activities of the drug peddlers who were displaying drugs for sales with impunity around the area. The policemen, as a follow up to the tip off, raced to the scene where one Rabiu Mohammed, m, was arrested.

“The suspect confessed that one Sanni Audu, m, was the major dealer/supplier. The police went after Sanni Audu and arrested him with some qualities of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and illicit substances,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, directed the officers to arrest other members of the drug syndicate and other criminal elements in the state.

The police boss added that illicit substances in the custody of the suspects and in any part of the state be recovered.

The arrested suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation and possible prosecution, Mr Adejobi said.