Popular Nigerian socialite, Laide Oropo, who ruled the social scene in the 1960s and 70s, has died Sunday evening, two of his employees have said.

Mr Oropo died at a private office located in Ogba Soye road along Abeokuta road, Ijebu-Ode in Ogun State.

He was aged 79.

The late businessman, who was the toast of many musicians in the country and beyond, was in the class of Babs Animashaun, Bisi Ajala and Bode Osinusi, among others, who ruled the entertainment world with class.

He was reported to have been sick for a while, before death came calling. At the time of filing this report, his children, said to be resident abroad, had been contacted.

Two of the deceased workers, identified as Iya Ola and Deji Olukosi, confirmed his death. They added that the late socialite was to celebrate his 80th birthday on November 6.

The staffers said arrangements for the burial were ongoing by the family and that he would be buried on Monday at his private residence at Makatewo, along Oke-Owa in Ijebu Ode

One of the popular songs which brought Mr Oropo to limelight was titled ‘Board Members”, which was released by popular Juju musician, Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi.

A former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, also appointed Mr Oropo as the Chairman of the Ogun State Sports Council, a position he held for sometime before the end of Mr Daniel’s tenure