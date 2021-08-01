ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun state have arrested a 40-year-old-man, Michael Salako, for allegedly beating a motorcyclist to death in the Lafenwa area of Abeokuta last Wednesday.

This was contained in a statement released on Sunday by Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun police spokesperson.

Mr Salako was arrested on July 28 after fighting with the motorcyclist, during which he gave up the ghost, the police said.

“The suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the DPO Lafenwa Divisional Headquarters, at about 12 noon, that an Okada rider has been beaten to death at Sanni Street, Lafenwa, Abeokuta.

“Upon the distress call, the DPO CSP Samuel Aladegoroye, mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested,” Mr Oyeyemi said.

The police spokesperson said when the suspect was interrogated, he claimed “to have known the deceased in their community (and) informed the police that he asked the deceased to take him somewhere with his motorcycle the previous day and the deceased refused.

“He stated further that when he saw him on that fateful day, he was trying to question him for his reasons for refusing to take him out the previous day and that led to fight between them. While the fighting was going on, the deceased collapsed and gave up the ghost,” the police statement read.

Mr Oyeyemi, a deputy superintendent of police, said the victim was identified as Abudu and his corpse has been deposited in the morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Edward Awolowo, has directed the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.