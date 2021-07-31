ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Osun State say the officer who was allegedly responsible for the stray bullet that killed a commercial motorcycle passenger in Osogbo on Tuesday has been identified and detained.

In a statement late Friday night, the police described the incident as unfortunate.

The passenger, Saheed Olabomi, died on Thursday night at the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

Mr Olabomi’s death came days after a delegation from the Osun State government, accompanied by the police commissioner, visited him at the hospital and pledged to foot his medical expenses.

Although the police did not name the alleged killer cop in their statement, they assured members of the deceased family and the public of justice.

The statement, issued by the state police spokesperson, Folasade Odoro, quoted Police Commissioner Olawale Olokode as saying that the officer had been arraigned in an orderly room trial since the day of the incident. He added that he would continue to be in detention until the trial process is completed.

“It is unfortunate that Olabomi eventually died,” the statement read.

“The command wishes to express the sympathy of the Commissioner of Police and the entire Police officers in the command towards the family of the deceased. I also want to use this medium on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, to commiserate with the family of Olabomi, while I pray that God Almighty Himself will console them and give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“Furthermore, we wish to apologize for the previous information on the matter, it was due to misinformation from the culprit and some other testifiers that claimed have witnessed the incident.”