The Lagos4Lagos Movement within the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) has decried the procedures and guidelines for Saturday’s ward congress.

The group will most likely go ahead with a parallel congress across the state.

The Convener of the group, Olajide Adediran , who addressed journalists on Friday at Ikeja, alleged that the APC National Ward Congress Committee, headed by Mohammed Dangiyadi , was biased.

Mr Adediran said the national committee ought to have formed a local working electoral committee to work with, to make its work easier in the 245 wards in Lagos State.

“The congresses will hold tomorrow but till now we don’t know the electoral committee members or even the contestants,” he said. “The venues are also not clear.

“The guideline said there must be forms for anyone who wants to contest, but we have not seen any single form, despite paying for the same and having our payment evidence.

“We even showed the chairman a list of our intending contestants across the 245 wards, to express our readiness for this congress.

“How do we hold a congress/election without knowing the members of the electoral committee and even aspirants?

“The committee chairman said he has no business with the list of contestants, but who are the aspirants you are conducting the election for if you don’t have forms with you at this time.”

Mr Adediran accused some tendencies within the party of being scared of competition, saying his own group will, nonetheless, participate in the ward congress on Saturday because they have paid for nomination forms into the party’s coffers to show readiness and seriousness.

He called on the group members in the 245 wards to come out on Saturday and file behind candidates they want to vote for.

“When we are done, we will submit our list and payment evidence to the national office,” Mr Adediran said.

“We will also seek redress in the court if we are not satisfied with the congress outcome because it is our right and we are fully prepared to give all it takes to assert it.”

Reacting, the spokesperson of the Lagos chapter of the APC, Seye Oladejo, said members of the party knew that forms could be obtained from the party secretariat.

Mr Oladejo urged those who need the forms to proceed to the appropriate venue to get one.

(NAN)