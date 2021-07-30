ADVERTISEMENT

A former Speaker of the Ogun State House Assembly, Suraaj Adekunbi, has said the planned probe of the legislature by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission should only involve the legislators currently sitting in the assembly.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES during last Saturday’s local governments’ election in the state, Mr Adekunbi, who was a speaker between 2015 and 2019, said since the government is a continuum, ”he could not be involved in issues concerning the assembly since they now have new leadership”.

According to the current speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, the EFCC had requested information on budget appropriations from May 30, 2015, to date.

Mr Oluomo was the deputy speaker in the assembly between 2015 and 2019.

“The truth about it is that I have not gotten any letter to that effect,” Mr Adekunmbi told PREMIUM TIMES.

“By God’s grace, I finished my tenure almost two years or thereabouts. And we have the leadership of the House that is currently working to consolidate on what we’ve achieved in the past.

“So, whatever it is that is needed, the EFCC, to me, they know where to direct their letters to. I think they have been doing that already. For me, as far as I am concerned, I have not gotten any invitation. I’ve not gotten anything. I just heard it on radio, television just like every other Ogun State citizen.”

Mr Adekunbi said he couldn’t have been the target of the EFCC probe when he was not in office for personal gains.

“I was the head of the administration then. You know, as the leader of the team, since I left office, somebody has assumed office. And whatever it is, in any setting, government is a continuum and you are taking over both the liabilities and the assets. So, we should just assume that part of the probe is part of what is expected of any system. It is normal.“