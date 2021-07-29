ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos have arrested a car-snatching syndicate and two suspected traffic robbers at Ikorodu and Ikeja areas of the state respectively.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson, said the car-snatching suspects were arrested after allegedly snatching a Lexus car at gun point on July 11 at Ikorodu area.

The suspects were identified as Omoyemi Jimoh, 30; Ademola Michael, 31; and Olawale Adewale, 29.

They were arrested by the Special Squad two weeks after their operation, the police spokesperson said.

“The suspected armed robbers, who went for the said operation with their Toyota Camry operational car, after the robbery operation, had an encounter with the men of Police Mobile Force Squadron 63 Ikorodu, Lagos and were forced to abandon the two cars and fled.

“The case was transferred to the Special Squad, Ikeja, for further investigation and arrest of the armed robbers. The men of the Special Squad painstakingly went after the armed robbers and were able to arrest one Omoyemi Jimoh, m, 30, in Ikorodu on 23rd July, 2021, while the other two members of the gang, Ademola Michael, m, 31 and Olawale Adewale, m, 29, were arrested on 27th July, 2021 at different locations in Ikorodu, Lagos State,” Mr Adejobi said.

The police said items recovered from the include one locally-made pistol, one expended cartridge, assorted charms, ‘other dangerous weapons’, one Toyota Camry car with Reg. No Reg.KRD 417 GL and the snatched Lexus Car (Reg. No withheld).

In another operation, police officers attached to the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS), arrested two suspected phone snatchers on Thursday.

Mr Adejobi said the suspects were arrested along Obafemi Awolowo way, Ikeja, during routine patrol and anti-traffic robbery surveillance by men of the RRS

The suspects are members of a notorious syndicate which specialises in mobile phone theft, the police said.

The suspects, Abiodun Idowu, 40, and Adeleke Adekunle, 27, were said to have been arrested after disposessing one Olakunle John, an NYSC Corp member, of his phone.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to have been in the criminal act of phone theft for a while. Further credible intelligence is being channelled towards the arrest of their fleeing accomplices,” the police spokesperson added.

Mr Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said one Galaxy A20 model phone and two sim cards belonging to the victim were recovered from the suspects.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects be moved to the Special Squad, Ikeja for investigation.