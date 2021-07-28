ADVERTISEMENT

Following the gunshot injuries sustained by a passenger, identified as Saheed Olabomi, on a commercial motorcycle in Osogbo, an Osun State government delegation accompanied by the state police commissioner Wednesday visited the victim at the hospital.

An official said the delegation also visited the members of the victim’s family as part of efforts to show the administration’s concern over the incident.

Mr Olabomi was reportedly hit by a stray bullet after a police officer shot to disperse people at a traffic scene around Oke-Onitea area, Osogbo, on Tuesday afternoon.

He was immediately rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of the Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

Hussain Olaniyan, the Special Adviser on Works and Transport to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, said he was delighted that the patient has been responding to treatment.

The governor was represented by Mr Olaniyan; the Special Adviser on Security, Abiodun Ige; and the State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode.

The delegation said no effort would be spared to ensure adequate treatment for the victim as the government was ready to foot the medical bills.

“The unfortunate incident that happened on Tuesday which involved the shooting of one citizen of the State was seen as a very serious development,” said Mr Olaniyan.

“We have gone to visit and sympathise with the relatives of the victim, starting from Aragbiji of Iragbiji, who is an uncle to the victim and also to other members of the family of the victim, particularly his father.

“We have been praying to God that the victim should survive this and come back to life. The Commissioner of Police has assured us that necessary measures will be taken to avoid a reoccurrence. He has also been directed to get to the root of the incident. The government will foot the medical bills.”

While conducting the government’s delegation round the facilities dedicated to save the life of the patient, the Chief Medical Director, Uniosun Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Peter Olaitan, reportedly said the patient was in a stable condition.

The hospital’s CMD noted that other operations would still be carried out on the patient to permanently stabilise and restore his health.

Commending the delegation during a visit to the family of the victim, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Abdul-Rasheed Olabomi, appreciated the government delegation and the Commissioner of Police for their efforts at guaranteeing the security of lives and property of the citizens.

Mr Olabomi, who is the victim’s uncle, said the swift response of the government to the situation had really helped to douse the tensions occasioned by the people’s reactions that followed the incident.

At the family house of the victim, the father of the victim, Adewale Olabomi, who spoke on behalf of the family appreciated the visit of the government’s delegation, describing it, as “a rare honour.”