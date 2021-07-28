ADVERTISEMENT

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded two unemployed men Tobilola Akeem, 27 and Saheed Akanbi, 32, in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, for allegedly possessing a locally-made gun.

The two defendants are both unemployed and live in an uncompleted building in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

They are being tried for conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms and being in an unlawful secret society.

The prosecutor, Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed on April 16, at the Itamaga roundabout, Ikorodu.

Mr Ogu alleged that the defendants and others at large boarded a bus, and on arriving at their bus stop, they refused to pay the conductor and an argument ensued.

The prosecutor also told the court that during the scuffle that ensued, a locally-made pistol and dagger fell out of the defendant’s bags.

He said passengers and other members of the public were able to apprehend the defendants with the help of the policemen stationed in the area.

Mr Ogu said that when questioned, they could not give a satisfactory explanation on how they got those weapons.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene sections 2, 297, 312 and 411 of the criminal law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, S.K. Mateo refused to listen to the defendants’ plea and ordered that they be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Mrs Matepo adjourned the case until August 6 for the Director of Public Prosecution’s advice. (NAN)