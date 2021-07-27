ADVERTISEMENT

A group, the Yoruba Youths Parliament, has said they are not in support of Sunday Adeyemo‘s (popularly known as Sunday Igboho) agitation for a Yoruba nation, adding that “we are better and stronger together.”

Olaleru Folorunsho, the speaker of the group, said in Abeokuta Tuesday that although Mr Igboho does not have the support of “Yoruba youths,” the Federal Government should temper justice with mercy.

Mr Folorunsho spoke at the sideline of an award conferment on the Group Managing Director of Ojulowo-Omoluabi Empire Holdings, Victor Eniola Mark.

Mr Igboho is currently facing charges in Cotonou, the Benin Republic, where he was arrested on his way to Germany.

‘Led by monarchs’

Mr Folorunsho said if the Yorubas are going to decide on secession, the decision must be led by the monarchs.

“We are not in support of the secessionist agitation. Any agitation that will cause discord will not get our own support. We have said this before and we know that it will get to this level. If any agitation will be embarked upon, it should be led by our monarchs.

“I agree that the matter should be resolved over there in Cotonou, while I will also beg the Federal Government to temper justice with mercy. Although, we do not support that agitation, but we won’t, as a result of that, hand over his life to the government. Because, if he is asked to come and face the wrath of the law here in Nigeria, protest will start again and there will be destabilisation in the country and this is what we don’t want as ‘Omoluabis’.

“We have started making some moves. In fact, I was in Benin Republic yesterday in solidarity. In fact, we were there with delegates of the Olubadan, even although we were not allowed into the court. So I will only beg our elders and government to please temper justice with mercy.”

Responding, the recipient of the award, Mr Mark noted that there is no other option to achieving a sustainable peace other than dialogue in the country, adding that all should return to the negotiating table.

“I like the fact that over and over again, you kept on saying something that is important to our existence and togetherness as human.

“If you value human, you will not be a bandit, you will not be a thief nor interested in anything that could hurt your neighbour.

“I am a Yoruba man and I love that fact. But we are human before we can be called a Yoruba, an Igbo or a Fulani or an Hausa. What keeps us together is more than any other thing. If we continue to divide ourselves, it will get to a point where we would begin to divide into smaller units.

“I am an advocate of peace, I believe whenever there is a form of disagreement it should be discussed and resolved. Youths just like myself should begin to eschew violence. Let us begin to discuss with people and not just get angry and take up arms.

“There are different ways to achieving the same result, but what is key is adequate dialogue. I love Yoruba so much but I do not believe in we breaking up and renaming ourselves,” he said.