ADVERTISEMENT

The Eselu of Iselu, Akintunde Akinyemi, has said the philanthropy of the immediate past governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has earned him a chieftaincy title in his cabinet.

The Ogun monarch made this known through a statement he personally signed and sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

The monarch said he would decorate Mr Okorocha, who is currently the senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly, as the Otunba Asoludero of Iselu Kingdom on September 19.

According to the monarch, the recipient of the title has over years exemplified a track record of unifying people of different tribes across the country through his actions, deeds, and philanthropical gestures.

He noted that the awardee who recently bagged a traditional title in Daura, Kastina State, from the Emirs in President Muhammadu Buhari’s homestead is a bridge builder.

“Despite the happenings in the country, we have been able to identify a de-tribalized Nigerian who is concerned about the well being of every Nigerian irrespective of their colour, tribe and religion.

“We hold Senator Rochas Okorocha in high esteem for that which he recorded in Imo state as a former governor and the lofty heights he has attained through the Rochas Okorocha Foundation that has offered no fewer than 25,000 less privilege and orphans free scholarship from primary school to university education.”

“We are optimistic that this new task will set Oja Odan, Ogun State, and by extension Yoruba land into greater heights,” he said.

The Eselu also said Mr Okorocha has pledged to establish a school in the border town for the less privileged and orphans, a gesture he said would help improve the standard of education within and around the town.