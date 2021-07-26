ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos have singled out one of the 48 Yoruba nation agitators, arrested during the July 3 rally, for the murder of a lady who was killed by a stray bullet during the event.

Tajudeen Bakare was charged with the murder of Jumoke Oyeleke, a 25-year-old trader who was hit by a bullet as police began shooting into the air to disperse the agitators. She died on the spot.

The 47 others were charged with unlawful assembly, unlawful society, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

They were arraigned on a five-count charge before a Yaba Magistrate Court on Monday by the police after spending 23 days in detention.

Charges

In the charge sheet obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, the 48 agitators, including Mr Bakare and others “now at large,” were charged for the following offences:

Count 1

“Did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit; murder, unlawful assembly, unlawful society and conduct likely to cause the breach of public peace and thereby, committed an offence punishable under Section 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

Count 2

“That you TAJUDEEN BAKARE “M”, and others now at large, on the 3 of July, 2021 at about 10:00hrs at Ojota Area of Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District did unlawfully kill one JUMOKE OYELEKE F with a Baretta Pistol hold in your possession during your unlawful assembly and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

Count 3

“That you TAJUDEEN BAKARE “M”, and others now at large, on the 3rd of July, 2021 at about 10:00hrs at Ojota Area of Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District while in 4 Runner Jeep with Registration No. LSR 322 FK was in possession of a Baretta Pistol with two life ammunition and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 330 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Count 4

That the agitators “and others now at large, on the 3rd of July, 2021 at about 10:00hrs at Ojota Area of Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District did assembly in such a manner as to cause persons in the neighbourhood to fear and disturb, provoke the public peace and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 44 (1) (2) (3) (4) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Count 5

That the agitators “and others now at large, on the 3rd of July, 2021 at about 10:00hrs at Ojota Area of Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District did conduct yourselves in a disorderly manner, likely to cause the breach of peace and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Trader killed at rally

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Miss Oyeleke, a 24-year-old trader, was hit by a stray bullet during the rally.

The police on July 3 attempted to disperse the peaceful rally at the Gani Fawehnimi Freedom Park in Ojota by firing guns and tear gas canisters into the air.

Several minutes after the agitators were dispersed, the deceased was brought by residents that she was hit by a bullet allegedly fired by the police.

Although the police had swiftly issued a statement saying its officers never fired a “single live bullet” at the rally and that the deceased had been killed before the rally, the post-mortem report of the deceased countered the claims of the police.

The post-mortem of Ms Oyeleke revealed that she died around 11:30 a.m. on July 3 of “hemopericardium, disruption to the heart and lungs and missile injury to the chest.”

Although no bullet was found in the body of the deceased, the family demands justice for the deceased, adding that the police are yet to give the findings of their investigation.