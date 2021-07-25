ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressive Congress (APC) swept all the 20 chairmanship seats in Saturday’s local government elections in Ogun, Babatunde Osibodu, the chairman, Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) has announced.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Osibodu had earlier on Sunday morning announced results of 17 councils while the remaining three results and winners were announced around 2:30 p.m.

Mr Osibodu added that the total number of votes cast in the chairmanship elections in the 20 local government areas in the state was 396, 641.

“I want to say that APC won all the chairmanship seats in the 20 local government areas in the state, ” he said.

The chairman of the commission said the results of the elections into all the 236 councillorship positions in the state would be released as soon as they were ready.

Mr Osibodu expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the people during the elections , saying that the peaceful conduct made the election a success.

He also appreciated the law enforcement agencies for the role played in the success of the elections, adding that those who won should be magnanimous in victory.

