ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos arrested two suspected cultists at Oto-Awori, Ijanikin area of the state on Sunday evening.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, said the suspects were arrested following a cult clash in the area where dangerous weapons were being used by cult groups.

Mr Adejobi, a chief superintendent of police, said the incident was reported by a resident and the intervention of the police helped in restoring peace to the area.

“The police operatives attached to Ijanikin Division of the Lagos State Police Command On 25th July 2021, at about 11am, arrested two suspected cultists at Oto Awori, Ijanikin Area of Lagos State.

“The Police operatives raced to the scene and arrested the two suspects while responding to a distress call from good samaritans that two groups of cultists were on rampage and attacking one another with dangerous weapons along Oto Awori Ijanikin Expressway by Ile Oba Bus Stop,” Mr Adejobi said in the statement.

He added that no life was lost in clash.

The arrested suspects are Taiye Israel, and Isiaka Afeez. Items recovered from them include one axe, some cutlasses, assorted charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, the police disclosed.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects be transferred to the Command’s Strike Team, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible arrest of other members of the gangs.

He further directed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ijanikin Division to step up his anti-crime strategies in curbing crimes and criminality, especially cultism, in his area of responsibility, Mr Adejobi said.

The police boss also directed tactical commanders and other special squads to embark on constant raid of black spots and criminal hideouts in the area and other parts of the state.