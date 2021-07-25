Election results from some local government areas in Lagos were either partially announced or not announced, a civil society organisation, Yiaga Africa, has said.

The local government elections in Lagos took place across the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas of the state.

In other places, results were not collated by the electoral officers, Eze Nwagwu, a board member of the organisation, told journalists in a press conference on Sunday in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

The local government areas include Badagry, Eti-Osa, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Surulere, Shomolu and Lagos Island.

“LGA results collation centres revealed that the official results were either partially announced or not announced. LASIEC officials in the Lagos Island collation centre did not conduct the results collation,” he said.

“In Ajeromi/Ifelodun, only submission of results happened at the collation centre, results from the polling units were collated and the officials left without addressing people.”

Mr Nwagwu said in Badagry, Kosofe, the official figures of registered voters and a total number of accredited voters was not announced nor indicated in the results form.

He said that in Ikorodu, electoral officials “only declared the total number of votes cast and no information was provided on the votes share per party.

“Also, the process was not concluded in Shomolu, as officials left without announcing the results. In Surulere LGA, the official result for the LGA was not announced.”

Attack, ‘violent disruption’

Mr Nwagwu said an election observer in Badagry was attacked.

“In PU 008, Ward B Badagry, an observer was beaten up for recording an attempt to snatch a ballot box by a party agent,” he said.

He said there was a “violent disruption” of the accreditation and voting process in polling booths in the Shomolu LGA over the non-inclusion of a party’s name on the ballot.

“The name printed on the ballot was YP which is not one of the officially recognized political parties. In a few of the polling units observed. the YPP supporters protested the non-inclusion of their party on the ballot and asked voters to boycott the election,” he said.

Voter apathy

While giving the preliminary assessment on the election, Cynthia Mbamalu, the group’s director of programmes, said voter participation in the electoral process was “abysmally low as citizens showed lack of interest in the process.

“This presents a disturbing trend in a state with 6, 570, 291 registered voters and poses a major challenge to the practice of democracy in the state and Nigeria.”

She said with the level of participation in the voting system at the local levels in the state.

“The next four years will be by individuals who are elected by a very small fraction of the voting population.”

The low turnout is a pointer to the continuous “capacity deficit concerning human and financial resources and technical expertise required for successful election administration at the local level.

“It also revealed the absence of a robust legal framework for LGA elections that can guarantee electoral integrity, enable political inclusion and regulate political party conduct in elections.

“The election also raises major concerns on; the quality of leadership at the local level, the independence and autonomy of local government structure and key institutions like the State Independent Electoral Commission.”