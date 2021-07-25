ADVERTISEMENT

There were very minimal security checkpoints on major roads in Lagos State during Saturday’s local government election held across the 57 local councils.

This was a deviation from previous elections in the state where police and soldiers place barricades at strategic spots across the state to monitor vehicular movement.

Security officials were absent on major highways and polling units, with the police only policing the roads near their stations.

At least two security operatives were, however, stationed at some polling units to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

The major security personnel include the Nigeria Police Force and Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

PREMIUM TIMES observed that most polling booths had security operatives while a few were deserted.

Some polling units visited by PREMIUM TIMES at Shomolu and Bariga local government areas were without police officers, civil defence corps and members of other security outfits.

As of 2:05 p.m., no security officer was at Ward H, Polling Unit 11, Igbobi college, Shomolu local government.

“We have not seen any police or security since morning, but some branched when doing patrol,” the presiding officer said.

Similarly at Ward H, Polling 10, no security officer was present.

However, some polling units in Apapa, Surulere, Lagos Island, Eti-Osa and a few others had police officers.

Yiaga, a civil society group, also noted in their situational report Saturday that there were more than 10 security officials in a particular polling booth.

“However, in Ward C Surulere and iawanson, Mushin LGA, most of the Polling Units did not have security personnel on-site as of 11 am, the statement read.

“Additionally, a few security personnel were seen on the streets of Lagos state.”

The Chairperson of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission) (LASIEC), Ayotunde Philips, earlier said security during elections is being given topmost priority.

“Members of Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Neighbourhood watch shall be the first

responders, while the joint forces of Operation MESSA shall equally be on standby,” she said.