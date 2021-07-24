ADVERTISEMENT

The local government elections in Lagos took place across the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas of the state.

The election was characterised by a low turnout of voters at most polling stations. There were also cases of late arrival of election material in some polling units.

Voting took place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., and results would be announced at the ward and local government levels, according to the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission.

PREMIUM TIMES will be bringing you the official results as they are announced at the wards and local governments.

RESULTS