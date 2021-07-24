ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun State have said no life was lost during a clash at an All Progressives Congress rally in Odeda local government area.

There were reports that a yet-to-be identified person was shot dead during a free-for-all between suspected rival cult groups at the campaign ground on Thursday.

It was gathered that the ugly incident ended the event abruptly, as rumours continue to spread that two persons were killed by the suspected cult groups.

When contacted, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said nobody was killed in the incident but admitted that there was gun shootout between rival cult groups at the campaign ground.

The police spokesperson also confirmed that one person was shot by the suspected cultists, adding that the supremacy battle did not happen when Governor Dapo Abiodun was still in the area.

‘Hoodlums took advantage’

According to Mr Oyeyemi, some hoodlums only took advantage of the gathering to unleash terror on each other after Mr Abiodun had left.

“It is not true that anybody died in Odeda when the governor went on campaign,” Mr Oyeyemi told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday evening.

“It is complete misinformation. The governor went on a campaign to Odeda, but he had even left before the fracas broke out between two rival cult groups.

“One person was shot, but he didn’t die. Nobody died. If anybody says the campaign team was attacked, it is complete misinformation. The governor had even left, almost 30 to 40 minutes before the incident.

“You know when there is a gathering like that, some of these hoodlums will always take advantage of it to launch an attack on each other. One person was shot and the person did not die. As I am talking to you, he’s in a very stable condition. He didn’t die, nobody died,” Mr Oyeyemi, said.

When asked if any arrest was made, Mr Oyeyemi said, “We are on it. Investigation has commenced and we are on the trail of the perpetrators of that crime. I am very sure, very soon we are going to get the person arrested.”