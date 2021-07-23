ADVERTISEMENT

Barely 24 hours after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State announced its decision to stay away from the local government election in the state, a faction within the party has declared intention to participate.

Ogunse Omotoyosi, the party’s zonal treasurer, in a statement Friday said reports of the PDP’s withdrawal from the July 24 council polls were “fake news.”

The chieftain urged the party’s candidates, members, and the public to disregard the earlier call for the withdrawal of the party from the contest.

On Thursday, Sikirulai Ogundele, the PDP chairman in the state, said the party has withdrawn from participating in the elections.

According to him, the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission had continued dealing with a faction within the party, thereby aiding the ruling All Progressives Congress to fuel the crisis within the PDP.

While a faction of the Ogun State chapter of the party is loyal to a former governorship aspirant, Ladi Adebutu, another group is loyal to the late senator, Buruji Kashamu, and backed by the South-west zone of the party.

In the statement by the South-west zone, Mr Omotoyosi maintained that the party would take part in Saturday’s elections in the state.

“Sequel to the rumour and fake news going round the town about a statement credited to one Alhaji Sikirulai Ogundele,a self-acclaimed Chairman of Ladi Adebutu Democratic Organization (LADO) that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is boycotting the forthcoming local government elections.

“The statement is hereby disclaimed in its entirety as it is far from the truth. I urge the party candidates, party faithful, supporters, well-wishers, and the general public to disregard this statement as Alhaji Ogundele is not in the best position to speak for our party in Ogun State.

“His (Alhaji Ogundele) statement is nothing but a desperation of an ambitious man who wants to control the structure of the party by all means available.

“I want to state categorically that the person of Alhaji Sikirulai Ogundele cannot speak on behalf of the Ogun State PDP. An impostor and a non-member of the party cannot speak for our party.”

Mr Omotoyosi also claimed that the Buruji Kashamu-led faction secured victory in court, affirming the list of candidates submitted by the factional secretary of the party, Leke Shittu.

“It is on record that barely 48-hours to 2019 elections, this same group/faction of the party declared openly that its members should support and vote for the Allied People’s Movement (APM) when they could not secure the party’s ticket. It is to note that they still have a running three years deal with the APM.

“There was a court ruling yesterday that affirmed the lists of candidates submitted by the Prince Leke Shittu to the OGSIEC. It should be noted that the PDP will be contesting and participating in the coming election coming up on the 24th July 2021.“