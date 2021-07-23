ADVERTISEMENT

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Friday, sentenced a 29-year-old man, Amos Olatunji, to one year in the correctional centre for burglary and stealing.

The prosecution had told the court that the convict broke into a shop and stole a mobile phone, one engine oil and two engine cups, all valued at N16,800.

The Magistrate, Shotunde Shotayo, sentenced the convict to one-year imprisonment without an option of fine following his guilty plea to the three-count charge of burglary, stealing, and willful damage to property.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Cynthia Ejezie, had told the court that the convict committed the offences on July 18 at about 2.00 a.m. at Winners’ Area, Ota.

She said Mr Olatunji broke into the shop of the complainant, Halemah Tijani to steal a mobile phone, one engine oil, and two engine cups, all valued at N16,800.

The prosecutor added that the convict also damaged the ceiling of the complainant’s shop valued at N20,000.

She said that the offences committed contravened Sections 319(9), 413(2) and 451 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

(NAN)