The Ogun State government has announced a statewide restriction of movement on Saturday to allow a smooth and peaceful conduct of local government elections.

The nine-hour restriction will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Abdulwaheed Odusile.

The restriction, the statement said, was at the instance of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) which is conducting the councilorship and chairmanship elections in all the 236 wards across the 20 local government areas in the state.

However, during the period of the restriction, voters will be free to move to their polling centres within their neighborhood and cast their votes for the candidates of their choice, the statement added.

The statement urged the electorate to be peaceful and avoid any act that could “tarnish the hard-earned reputation” of the state as one of the most peaceful states in the country.

Earlier, the Peoples Democratic Party, the main opposition party in the state, had announced that it would not participate in the local government elections.

According to the party, the OGSIEC had been dealing with a faction in the party thereby assisting the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state.

Like Ogun State, Lagos had also announced a restriction of movement on its election day, also on Saturday.