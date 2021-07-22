ADVERTISEMENT

There will be a restriction of movement across Lagos State between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, the state government has said.

Gbenga Omotoso, the commissioner for information and strategy, said in a statement Thursday that the restriction will enable the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to conduct hitch-free elections across the 57 local government areas and local council development areas in the state.

“The restriction will facilitate the ease of movement of the electorate, election materials and LASIEC officials for the sanctity of the election, effective monitoring and enhanced security,” Mr Omotoso said.

“All eligible voters are urged to participate in the elections, which require the cooperation of all residents.”

14 political parties are billed to contest the elections, with the All Progressives Congress, the ruling party in the state, and the Peoples Democratic Party being the major frontrunners.

The other parties participating in the elections include Accord, Action Alliance, Action Democratic Party, African Action Congress, All Progressives Grand Alliance, Allied Peoples Movement, and Because Of Our Tomorrow (BOOT).

The rest are Labour, National Rescue Movement, New Nigeria Peoples Party, Social Democratic Party, and Young Progressives Party.