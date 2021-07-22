ADVERTISEMENT

Worried about the menace of killer herdsmen and incessant robbery attacks, the people of Oke-Ogbe in Ijebu North local government of Ogun State have resorted to mounting roadblocks to ensure a thorough search of visitors’ cars and bags before going into the community.

When PREMIUM TIMES visited the community on Tuesday, Jaiyeola Jegede, the head of local hunters said they are left with no option than to secure themselves against kidnappings by suspected herdsmen and armed robbers.

Mr Jegede noted that he had lost count of kidnapped victims in the community, hence, they secure their lives and properties all by themselves.

“They are kidnapping people all around here and they as well rob on this road. Once it is 7 p.m., people would have been kidnapped and this continues, the same thing at ‘Mamu’ area in Ago Iwoye. In fact, our people are there as well so it is not just us that you see here.

“Such robbery among others are our reasons for securing ourselves.”

Mr Jegede said they have carried on with the security initiative without support from the government. He added that those arrested are handed over to the police.

“We are already thinking of stopping this job because since we started we have been feeding and financing ourselves,” he said.

“We need motorbike(s) for us to patrol but we have gotten nothing, we beg that the government should have mercy on us and if they refuse to help us we will stop doing this.

“The Fulanis are plenty in this area and have kidnapped so many people, in fact, we have lost count and since we started here we have arrested some people with guns in their bags while some others keep their guns in the car boots under sticks of banana.”