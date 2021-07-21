ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos have arrested a total number of 103 suspected hoodlums at Oshodi area and other blackspots in the state during the Eid-El Kabir celebration.

This was contained in a statement released on Wednesday by Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson.

The suspects were arrested between Monday and Tuesday and the police said they recovered hard drugs and weapons from the suspects.

Mr Adejobi said areas like Oshodi-Oke and Oshodi under-bridge were raided, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The Chief Superintendent of Police said the arrest of the suspects is following the directive by the police commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, that tactical units “go after hoodlums and miscreants who might want to create security threats and attack unsuspecting Lagosians during and after the Eid-El Kabir celebration in Lagos State.”

“On the strength of the Commissioner’s of Police instruction, the Commander Taskforce and team embarked on the raid of Oshodi area of Lagos State and arrested the suspects, recovered drugs and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and dangerous weapons,” he said in the statement.

The police added that the operation was a result of complaints received about cases of robbery in traffic and harassment at the Oshodi area.

Mr Adejobi added that the police boss had ordered the Commander of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Yinka Egbeyemi, and the Commander of Taskforce, Sola Jejeloye, to consistently raid Oshodi area and other identified areas that are vulnerable to attacks.

In another operation, police operatives attached to Sagamu Road Division, Ikorodu, arrested one John Okibe, 36, for attempting to rob a point of sale (POS) operator.

The suspect was arrested on Monday at 1.30 p.m., around the Aleje area of Ikorodu.

“The suspect, who was arrested with a toy gun, has confessed to the crime,” the police said.