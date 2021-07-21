ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun has confirmed the death of nine people in an accident involving two vehicles on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Wednesday.

The Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Ahmed Umar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that 16 other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Mr Umar explained that the accident occurred at about 3.45 p.m. around Wich Tech Company, near Danco Station on the ever-busy expressway.

He said the accident involved a commercial white Mazda bus, with registration number: APP 28 YE, and a blue Volvo truck, with no number plate.

The sector commander further stated that the accident involved 25 persons, with nine killed and 16 injured.

He said the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of Idera Hospital, Sagamu, while the survivors were receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Mr Umar said the cause of the accident could be traced to speed violation and overloading on the part of the commercial bus driver.

He added that the commercial bus lost control due to excessive speeding and rammed into the truck.

The sector commander said that clearing of obstruction caused by the crash by FRSC officials and other sister agencies had commenced.

He advised motorists to exercise patience and remain calm, as the situation in the axis would soon be normalised.

Mr Umar stressed the need for caution, saying that all hands must be on deck to ensure that lives were not lost due to carelessness on the road.

While advising motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations, the sector commander assured that FRSC would continually be committed to creating a safer motoring environment.

(NAN)