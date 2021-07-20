ADVERTISEMENT

The police command in Imo has confirmed the death of a pastor in Owerri, Thompson Onyekwuru, while trying to separate a fight between a couple in the state.

The police confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday by the command’s spokesperson, Mike Abattam.

Mr Abattam said that the incident occurred at Umukoto Nekede in Owerri adding that Mr Onyekwuru was a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in the state.

The police said that Mr Onyekwuru, 62, was trying to prevent Obumneke Onyemechileuzo from stabbing his wife, Ogechi Onyemechileuzo, during a fight between the couple, before he was allegedly killed.

Mr Abattam said that the husband, Obumneke, later died of gunshot wound he sustained.

“Following a distress call on 19/7/2021 at about 1400 hours, at the Divisional Police Headquarters Nekede, Owerri, that one Obumneke Onyemechileuzo armed with a kitchen knife was beating his wife, Ogechi Favour Onyemechileuzo.

“When a pastor with the Redeem(ed) Christian Church Owerri, Pastor Thompson Onyekwuru, intervened by stopping him from stabbing his wife, the suspect rushed at him, stabbed him on his back and he fell down unconscious.

“On arrival at the scene, the police team saw the suspect seriously beating his wife, threatening to stab her and ran to prevent him from stabbing his wife.

“On sighting the police, he attempted stabbing one of the officers on the neck and he was shot on the leg in self-defence.

“He fell down and was immediately disarmed.

“But the victims and the suspect were rushed to Rosana hospital where the doctor on call referred the victims to Human Race Hospital, where the pastor and the suspect were confirmed dead.

“The woman was admitted in the intensive care unit of the hospital and she is responding to treatment, while the corpses were later deposited at Agbala Mortuary, Agbala,” Mr Abattam said.

The command’s spokesperson said that the exhibit knife was taken to the station, while the Commissioner of Police had ordered a ‘discreet’ investigation into the case to unravel the cause of the incident.

“The CP also advised the community to maintain peace, be law-abiding and go about their legitimate businesses pending the outcome of the investigation,” he said.

(NAN)