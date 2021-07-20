The National Association of Nigerian Students in the South-west region has given the Ogun State government a seven-day ultimatum to remove the Special Assistant to the governor on students matters, Azeez Adeyemi, over allegations of “abduction and battery.”

The students’ body made this call at a press conference on Monday in the Ijebu area of the state.

Last Friday, over 100 students marched to Governor Dapo Abiodun’s office in Abeokuta demanding the sack of Mr Adeyemi.

According to the students, the governor’s aide masterminded the assault and alleged abduction of Adeyemi Samson, a factional chairman of the Ogun State chapter of NANS.

‘How I was abducted’

At the press conference, Mr Samson narrated how he was abducted.

“Earlier on that fateful day, I had joined our leader, Hon Adebiyi Adeleye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters on a ‘Walk for Special People’ after which I moved back to Ago Iwoye to welcome our student-loving Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on his project inspection and continuation of his local government election campaigns.

“Just as we were registering our presence to the Governor, one of Adeyemi’s thugs, a well known cultist popularly called Wale Da-Gold, dragged me from behind to the midst of some suspected cultists where I was beaten to a pulp and as well humiliated. After the beating me, I was whisked away and taken to Eleweran.

“Meanwhile, before we got to Eleweran, My belongings such as iphones, wristwatch, cash, shoe, clothes, ATM, voter’s card, power bank, bag and other documents were taken from me, before my car was also towed to Eleweran.

“After attempts to intimidate me at the state police headquarters, they told me that they found a gun in my vehicle. This is an emphatic lie and it has not substance of truth. Because I do not want to bore you with too much talks, the rest are talks for the future.”

Mr Samson said since Mr Adeyemi’s office represents students in the governor’s cabinet, Governor Abiodun should relieve him of his duties with immediate effect.

“We give a seven-day ultimatum for this to be done. If Adeyemi Azeez remains in office after the expiration of that seven-day ultimatum, we are going to storm the Governor office in thousands.

“Also we request an immediate release of our ALUTA Sienna Bus impounded at the police headquarters unjustly.

“We also request a continuation into the investigation of unraveling the authentic owners of the guns in question and a reopening of the case of arms found in buses in Abuja during the national convention. The IGP and the Director of DSS are aware of this case as the vehicles were taken away by the security agents.

“A refund of belongings stolen from me by the suspected cult boys who kidnapped me from Ijebu to Abeokuta.”

In his response, the zonal coordinator of NANS, who spoke through his deputy, Uthman Danfodio, threatened that the secretariat of the zone would be relocated to the state if the stated demands are not looked into by the government.

Governor’s aide responds

When contacted, Mr Adeyemi denied having any connection with the crisis adding that he is committed to brokering peace between the feuding factions.

“I want to reiterate that I still believe in the oneness and family status of our dear constituency and still committed as ever to seek the best interest and embrace every structure.

“Contrary to what is being spread around, I have no hands in the recent altercation among our NANS comrades.

“While the issue is purely a NANS Ogun issue, it is also an highly undesirable development that must be jettisoned in the future and vehemently discouraged.

“Consequently, I took the first step in a bid to broker peace between both parties by meeting with the Students Union President of Olabisi Onabanjo University as well as other OOU Students leaders.

“The meeting was a most productive one and has set the tone for subsequent discussions towards perpetual peace in our constituency,” he stated.