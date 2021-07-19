An angry mob on Monday evening meted out jungle justice on three suspected motorcycle thieves in the Ayobo area of Lagos.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three suspects, who allegedly stole two brand new motorcycles at Olorunsola, Ayobo, Ipaja, Lagos, were set ablaze after lynching them.
According to a witness who did not want to be named, the suspects took to their heels after allegedly stealing the motorcycles.
“Some commercial motorcyclists ran after the suspected thieves and caught up with them along Koloba Road, off Alaja Road, Ayobo, Ipaja, Lagos.
“Two were initially caught and were instantly lynched to death, while the other one scampered for safety.
“He was later caught in one of the streets in Alaja and wheeled down to join the other two before they were set on fire.
“The thieves also injured some people while they tried to escape.
“Those who were injured have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention,” the witness said.
The police have been drafted to the scene of the incident.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post