Residents of Ogun State have reacted to the claim by Governor Dapo Abiodun that his administration completed a total of 325 projects across the state in two years.

Mr Abiodun, in a statement made available to journalists by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said this while addressing residents of Yewa South in the Ilaro area of Ogun West on Thursday.

According to the statement, the governor also said his administration had completed 66 projects in the Yewa South LG, in two years.

The statement, however, did not elaborate on where the projects are situated.

But some residents in the state who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES said they were disappointed by the governor’s statement.

The Eselu of Iselu, Akintunde Akinyemi, said he is not aware of the said projects, adding that he would make findings and get back on the issue.

He, however, said the governor should do more so that his works can earn him a second term.

“Well, there are few things we might not know about. My reaction to it is to thank the governor but we do not know that he has done such number of projects,” Mr Akinyemi said.

“But sometimes you can put it to the government that we do not know that they have done such number of projects.

“We would find out and see how we would appreciate that kind gesture. Honestly, I do not know of such and projects are of different kind.

“If I ask him to show us those projects, it might sound rude to him as a governor, but both stakeholders and politicians in Ogun West have heard him and at the appropriate time we would find out. At the appropriate time, we would get back.

”But we must say thank you, His Excellency, but he should do more for him to earn second term from Ogun people on a platter of gold.”

A factory worker at Ibese area, Rasaq Ashimiu, who said he is yet to feel the impact of any of the governor’s projects asked “Where are the projects?”

Mr Ashimiu, who lives in Abule-Oke, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to visit Ogun State and see things for himself.

“In Abule-Oke for instance, there is no singular government presence in that place, maybe the governor does not know that we are not happy. My brother, please as a journalist, you have more exposure than I do. Please where are the projects situated?

“There are no passable roads in almost everywhere in Ogun State again and somebody is talking of 325 projects in Ogun. If God helps me to see the governor face to face, I will ask him again, where the projects are.

Opposition party reacts

Akin Bankole, the spokesperson of the opposition People’s Democratic Party in the state, called on the governor to specify where the projects are situated.

“My immediate reaction to that is that it is very difficult to wake somebody that is in the voyage of slumber,” Mr Bankole said.

“Unfortunately, I think the governor is dreaming and I think he should be woken up as early as possible by every right-thinking person in Ogun state. It becomes so unfortunate that the chief executive officer of the state could be speaking falsehood

“Where are the 325 projects? The governor should show us. In Ogun West, the people are battling with bad roads across board?

“The same governor was made to come down from his vehicle few days ago on Idiroko road for him to see the sorry situation of the roads. He also went to Ipokia and he claimed to have felt bad about the situation of the roads in Imeko, and this is the same governor claiming to have completed 325 projects in this same Ogun. Even the roads done before he came in as governor were not maintained.

“I can only appeal to our people to endure this time and be patient, very soon we shall have another election where this government will be dislodged.”