Again, the timeframe for the Lagos State panel of enquiry on police brutality has been extended by three months.

Doris Okuwobi, the chairperson of the panel, announced the extension at the panel’s sitting on Saturday.

“Today is not the last day. We now have an extension till October 19,” she said.

The panel’s sitting was supposed to conclude its activities on April 19 but was given three months extension to hear petitions till July 19.

Now with the latest developments, it will sit till October 2021.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that some states including Edo, Oyo had concluded their public sittings.

The judicial panel

In October 2020, many Nigerians took to the streets to demonstrate against police brutality and extrajudicial killings perpetrated by operatives of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) under the #EndSARS campaign.

Acceding to their demands, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State inaugurated a nine-man panel on October 19, 2020, to investigate cases of police abuses and human rights violations and provide restitution for victims.

The panel is led by Mrs Okuwobi, a retired judge. Other members are Ebun Adegboruwa (representing the Civil Society), Taiwo Lakanu (a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police), Patience Udoh (representing the Civil Society), Segun Awosanya (human rights activist), Olutoyin Odusanya (Director, Lagos Citizens Mediation Center), and Temitope Majekodunmi, a youth representative.

They were given a six-month mandate, October 2020 till April 2021 to hear petitions submitted by victims while N200 million was allocated by the Lagos state government as compensation.

On October 21, the panel of inquiry was expanded by the state government to also investigate the October 20, 2020, Lekki Toll shooting incident.