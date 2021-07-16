ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has stated the reason behind his reversal of the relocation of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic from Abeokuta to Ipokia, as initiated by his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun.

The Governor said this on Friday during his visit to the site of the proposed Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia.

Mr Abiodun, who was in Ipokia to flag off the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign in preparation for the July 24 local government elections, explained that his administration reversed the movement of the polytechnic because MAPOLY was an ecosystem for those who had hostels, selling foods, and others.

Mr Abiodun said the economy around MAPOLY suffered because of the relocation, hence the need to reverse Mr Amosun’s decision.

The governor also stated that none of the two institutions was operational when he came on board, saying the fate of many students of MAPOLY was hanging in the air at the time.

“This is the proposed location for the Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia, and I haven’t had the opportunity to visit this place since I got into office. So, I have decided to use this opportunity of visiting Ipokia to visit this facility.

“We have seen there are about six or so buildings here; a proposed 750 seaters hall, two proposed 300 lecture theatres, two hostels, an administrative building and two class rooms. So, that is what we have inherited.

“Before today, I had sent an inter-ministerial committee to come and inspect this facility and report back to us – the level of completion, the infrastructure, its suitability and readiness for use.

“Based on that report, I have decided to visit this facility myself to have an on-the-spot assessment. I have seen for myself and you also have seen.”

Mr Abiodun said when he assumed office, MAPOLY Abeokuta was not in session because it had been shut down for relocation.

“That facility (MAPOLY building) was meant to be Moshood Abiola University, but the university has not gotten accreditation so, the university was not going to take-off nor this supposed Ogun State Polytechnic and we saw that the situation didn’t make a lot of sense to us.

“Moshood Abiola Polytechnic is one of the biggest and oldest polytechnics in this country and we looked at the fate of the students that was hanging in the air at that time, we decided that one of the institutions should, at least, start running.”

Mr Abiodun, who explained that both institutions were non-existent when he assumed office, stated that the Assembly, in its wisdom, had to amend the law which established Mohood Abiola University of Science and Technology and as well, transfered the assets of the polytechnic to the university with a view to giving life back to MAPOLY.

“So, in its wisdom, the House of Assembly amended the law that set up MAPOLY and transfered all its assets to begin the new university. In theory, MAPOLY wasn’t existing at that time. So, we need to reverse some of the things to give MAPOLY life.

“Permit me to say that MAPOLY is an ecosystem for people that provided hostels, hospitality, food, among others; all that was shutdown. The economy around MAPOLY economy was suffering. We managed to give life back to MAPOLY. It is now in full session. Having done that, we have again appointed a committee to look at the projects that were ongoing but uncompleted by the previous administration.

“I will go back to Abeokuta and make my decision. Government is continuum and this administration has promised that every common wealth that has been invested in any project, as long as that project is of socio-economic importance to our people, we would ensure that such project is continued.

“The idea behind this institution is a good one. But we need to look at all other circumstances that surround its establishment, such as the cost and the viability and take a decision”.