The Ondo State Security Network, also known as Amotekun Corps, on Thursday, impounded 40 vehicles after a raid on some night clubs in Akure.

The night clubs were accused of violating government directive, which mandated them not to operate beyond midnight.

The directive, according to government is part of measures to curb the spate of robberies and other criminal activities often carried out at night.

Speaking on the operations of the Amotekun corps, the Special Adviser to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Security Matters, Jimoh Dejumo, said many owners of nightclubs and beer parlours continue to flout authorities order.

“We had to raid the night clubs and impound the vehicles because there is a subsisting order of Mr Governor that the clubs should not operate at nights for security reasons,” he said on Thursday evening.

“We discovered that many criminal activities are perpetrated at night and during the interrogation of suspects, we discovered that these criminals always used clubs as shields.

“The level of hard drugs intake in the clubs is high because after taking the drugs, you see them misbehaving; all these we want to stop in this state,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a journalist, a policeman and an Okada rider were shot dead during the robbery operation in the state on Thursday.

Mr Akeredolu has ordered investigation into the incident.