ADVERTISEMENT

The Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has expressed displeasure over the robbery incident that led to the death of a journalist, Olubunmi Afuye.

Mr Afuye was killed on Thursday during robbery of United Bank of Africa (UBA) in llara Mokin area of the state.

The deceased, who was recently appointed as the spokesperson of Elizade University, llara- Mokin, was shot dead alongside a policeman and an Okada rider in the town during the robbery operation.

Mr Akeredolu in a statement by his spokesperson, Richard Olatunde, said Mr Afuye’ s death was a personal loss.

“The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN just a few hours ago, received the sad news of the untimely death of Mr Bunmi Afuye.

“According to preliminary reports, Bunmi, who until his demise was a Public Relations Officer at the Elizade University, Ilaramokin, was shot by armed robbers who were robbing a bank in the town.

“Mr Governor is touched by this dastardly act that has cost the Journalism profession a bright and upcoming star.

“He was particularly close to us; we all admired his candour and carriage, especially his brilliant delivery at functions he compared that we had reasons to grace.

“His demise is not just painful. It is very pathetic and unbearable. Governor Akeredolu expresses his heartfelt condolences to the wife and children, family, the University community as well as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) over this loss that he considers a personal one.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Ondo chapter of NUJ has declared seven days of mourning to honour the departed colleague.

This was contained in a statement signed by the NUJ State Chairman, Adetona Aderoboye, and Leke Adegbite-Adedoyin, the State Secretary in Akure.

“While declaring Seven Days of Mourning, the Ondo NUJ demands that security operatives should do everything humanly possible to bring the perpetrators of the heinous act to justice within shortest time”, the group said.