The Osun State government began peace initiatives on Wednesday in Osogbo between adherents of two faiths who had been at loggerheads since June.

A masquerades’ procession in Osogbo on June 27 passed through an area where Muslims were observing their prayers and a clash ensued.

At least one person was confirmed dead in the violence, the police said.

Police said it held meetings with representatives of the two groups, made some arrests, and arraigned seven suspects who the courts granted bail in the sum of N1 million each on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Obawale Adebisi, led an official delegation to the palace of Araba of Osogbo, Ifayemi Elebuibon, in Osogbo.

He enjoined the two groups to embrace peace as it was the only panacea to the growth and development of the state, while also admonishing them to cooperate with the state government to resolve the conflict amicably.

Mr Adebisi also admonished the two groups to embrace religious tolerance and avoid recurrence of the June 27 attacks.

He assured that the state government would invite the two groups to a roundtable settlement for peace to reign and to shun any violence or protest that would further escalate the tension.

Mr Adebisi also assured that the state government would continue to protect the customs and traditions of the people.

Earlier, APC Chairman in the state, Adegboga Famodun, said the government was working to bring the issue to rest through dialogue.

Mr Famodun also assured that overtures would be made to “the other party almost immediately.”

Responding, the Araba of Osogbo commended the state government’s overture and said he believed that justice would take its due course.

He stressed that all adherents, regardless of faith, should be free to adopt their mode of worship.

Mr Elebuibon called on his followers to embrace peace and live in harmony with other religious worshippers. (NAN)