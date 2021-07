ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos have arrested a 60-year-old suspect for allegedly running a baby factory in the Isolo area of the state.

Hakeem Odumosu, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos disclosed this on Wednesday during a parade of suspects at the Police Command, Ikeja.

The suspect, Augustina Onyenwe, was arrested on July 1 at Lawson Road, Isolo, where she allegedly operated a baby factory, the police boss said.

Mr Odumosu said the arrest of the suspect was based on the information received by the police that Mrs Onyenwe keeps young pregnant ladies at the location till they are put to bed.

“A police team acted on the information, raced to the address, and rescued two heavily pregnant girls. The suspect has made a confessional statement to that effect.

“The victims, ladies of ages 32 and 20 respectively, have been kept in protective custody while the suspect will be charged to court as soon as possible,” Mr Odumosu said.

Cases of rape

The police also arrested three suspects for allegedly raping minors in different parts of the states.

The suspects, Fatai Balogun, 55; Dauda Suleiman, 35; and Chukwudi Echebele, 31 were arrested following complaints by the parents and guardians of the victims.

According to Mr Odumosu, one of the suspects, Mr Balogun, allegedly raped his neighbour’s daughter who is nine years old.

“Upon interrogation, the complainant said she noticed some odours and strange pains on the private part of the survivor. That, the survivor later revealed that the suspect has been having unlawful carnal knowledge of her since January 2021. The case will soon be charged to court after investigation,” the police said.

Messrs Suleman and Echebele were also arrested for allegedly raping their neighbours’ daughters who are aged 9 and 19.

The police boss said the suspects will be charged to court after investigation.