The police in Lagos have said that a total of 1,320 miscreants and hoodlums were raided and arrested in the different parts of the state between May and July.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said this on Thursday at a parade of crime suspects at the police command, Ikeja.

The police boss said following the security appraisal of Lagos state and intelligence gathering, the command had embarked on a constant raid of flashpoints where miscreants who terrorise innocent people and attack them in traffic are being arrested.

“Permit me to state, at this juncture, that the command, today, is parading a total number of 1,320 miscreants/hoodlums who were raided at various locations across the state and many dangerous weapons, suspected hard drugs, and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them,” Mr Odumosu, said.

He disclosed that the command has established some tactical units to tackle the new dimensions of social vices in the state and this has paid off with the arrest of many suspects.

Arrest of murder, armed-robbery suspects

Mr Odumosu said the police is determined to “harness all available means of reducing crimes and social vices in Lagos state.”

He disclosed that between May and July, 66 suspected armed robbers, 72 suspected cultists, and 47 murder suspects were arrested in the state.

“In addition, the command recovered 110 arms, 125 ammunition (of various calibres) while it recovered eight stolen vehicles,” Mr Odumosu said.

He added that the command foiled 46 cases of armed robbery in the state and has charged 151 suspects to court amongst whom were suspected cultists and armed robbers.

The parade of suspects by the police is coming on the heels of an amended law recently passed by the Lagos State House of Assembly banning the police from parading suspects before the media.

Although the new law is yet to receive the assent of the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the police said they are unaware of such law at the assembly.