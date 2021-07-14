ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Lagos say they are not aware of any killing in Lagos following a violent clash between hoodlums at the popular Ladipo market and Air Force officers on Tuesday.

Witnesses said at least three persons were killed after the air men stormed the market following an alleged assault on one of their colleagues.

“Some boys beat a soldier at the market, the man called his friends that he is in trouble,” a witness said.

“So, the soldiers came to retaliate but when the soldiers got to the market the boys attacked them with stones and bottles which caused the clash.”

The scuffle got heated and security operatives then fired gun shots to scare the miscreants and some unidentified persons were hit by stray bullets, according to witnesses.

Another witness also said one of those that died was hit by a moving vehicle while scampering for safety.

Authorities of the market locked the gate, forcing traders and their customers out of the premises.

This incident caused a traffic gridlock on Oshodi Expressway leaving many commuters stranded.

Contacted on Tuesday night, Muyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, told PREMIUM TIMES in a text message response that he is “not aware of any killing at Ladipo.”