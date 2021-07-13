The family of Iyanda Ogundeyi in Abeokuta has dragged the caretaker chairman of Odeda local government in Ogun State, Bola Lawal, before the commissioner of police in the state over allegations of land document forgery.

In a petition addressed to the police chief, the family accused Mr Lawal of allegedly planning to take over their land situated off Abeokuta-Ibadan highway in Gbobagun village, Obantoko.

The family accused the council boss of allegedly parading a fake document upon which he is fraudulently laying claims to the four-acre land.

The petition titled, “Petition of Forgery and Fraudulent Representation Against Mr Semiu Bola Lawal”, accused the council chairman of using his office to oppress the owners of the land.

According to the family, the Chairman had “fraudulently halted the charting certificate relating to the land.”

“Lawal is parading a false document dated July 3, 2020, and represented that our client’s family land is part of the acquired land by Ogun State Government on behalf of Odeda Local Government,” the petition read.

“We hereby seek your indulgence for this matter to be investigated in the interest of justice. We look forward to your prompt intervention.”

When contacted, Mr Lawal told PREMIUM TIMES that the allegations were untrue. he said the council had acquired the land since 2002; 18 years before he assumed office.

He added that the local government invested a lot on that land and that the family “continued going to the land to sell it.”

The council boss also said the family had agreed to collect compensation over the land, part of which they had been paid.

“We agreed on about N3 million as compensation. They have collected almost N700,000 out of the money. They even signed for it.

“They went to collect a certain charting information of the land. As a government, would we go and forge a land document again? I don’t know where they saw a forged document.

“It is not about me as the Chairman, it is about Odeda Local Government.

“It is the Ministry of Lands that can speak on that and not me.

“Last year, they still collected N100,000 from the local government and they signed for it on that land. It was one of the Ogundeyi’s that signed for the money.”

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Bureau of Lands and Survey in Ogun, Aina Salami, confirmed that there was a land matter involving Odeda council boss.

The Director-General, however, added that he might not be able to state categorically if the matter he was referring to was the same as the one under discussion.

