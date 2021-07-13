The House of Representatives member representing Oluyole Constituency in Oyo State, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has expressed disappointment at the poor quality of work done by DC Engineering Nigeria Limited, the contractor handling the Olomi-Ijebu Igbo road.

The lawmaker said if rehabilitated, the 25-kilometre Olomi-Ijebu Igbo road and 35 kilometre stretch of Liberty-Academy road which connect Oyo State with neighbouring Ogun State would stimulate economic activities, attract local and foreign investment, improve the quality of road network and reduce the hardship on her constituents.

Mrs Akande-Sadipe spoke Sunday during a joint inspection of the roads with federal government officials and residents of the affected communities.

“We have gone round and you have seen the Olomi road. It is deplorable and completely unacceptable. The design is flawed, it has been more of a death trap and has led to several deaths and loss of property,” she said.

“How can a bridge on this kind of expanse of road not be a dual carriageway?

“I appreciate the fact that the Ministry under the leadership of Hon. Minister. Raji Fashola honoured our request for succour for Oluyole, as our road between Olomi and Ijebu Ode is extremely bad. The Contractor, DC Engineering Limited has done a very poor job and has been too slow after so many years, with many portions of the road un-motorable.

“The officers of the Ministry should please ensure that the funds allocated are well spent and a satisfactory job delivered”, she said.

DC Engineering Limited is an engineering and construction company based in Lagos. Phone calls to the numbers listed on the firm’s website did not go through on Tuesday.

Last year, the Olojuoro Road Joint Community Forum, comprising 14 communities, petitioned the House of Representatives and the Federal Ministry of Works and Transport over the company’s slow pace of work and construction of narrow drainages that could cause erosion in the communities.

At a meeting between the company and the communities in Ibadan in May 2020, Mrs Akande-Sadipe, who arranged the meeting, promised to push for the speedy completion of the job.

On Sunday, she urged the Federal Ministry of Works to prevail on the construction company to perform their obligation on the road in the interest of the people of the state.

The lawmaker also lamented that other roads within the state contracted out at the same time three years ago have been completed.

She added that within two years, the tarred parts of the Olomi road had developed problems, pointing to the poor quality of work.

In his remarks, the Federal Comptroller of Works, Ogun State, Umar Bakare, said the Ministry has taken it upon itself to technically inspect the road which he noted was in a very bad state. He promised speedy delivery of the mandates, saddled upon the Ministry in record time.

According to him, the Ministry would monitor the construction of the road and bridges, to ease the movement of traffic.

While thanking Mrs Akande-Sadipe for her interventions, he pointed at the lack of proper drainage system and link roads to communities.

Meanwhile, community members also decried the substandard job executed by DC Engineering Limited, the Contractor on the site. They mentioned that the contractor skipped the Olomi market portion of the road, and abandoned the maintenance and upgrade at the Fatusi bridge end of the road.

On the other road inspected, the Liberty-Academy road, Mary Adeniran, the South-West Zonal Coordinator, FERMA, promised to follow up with a critical inspection of the road up to the Ogun State border towards further rehabilitation of the road.

The Baale of Olomi, Samuel Oyewale, thanked Mrs Akande-Sadipe for the constant infrastructural commitments to the constituency, including the provision of transformers.

Amongst issues raised was the statement made by the contractor that a former member of the House of Representatives had collected money paid on the project from him. The community members clarified that the contractor had made this statement in the year 2018.