The Lagos House of Assembly has passed a resolution urging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to adequately equip security agencies in the state.

This, the House said, would enhance the protection of lives and property of the residents.

The House passed the resolution sequel to a ‘matter of urgent public importance’, raised by Rauf Age-Sulaiman (APC-Amuwo-Odofin II) during plenary session on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the resolutions of the House were sequel to the attempt on the life of Mr Age-Sulaiman, on July 2, during a political rally at his constituency ahead the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

Mr Age-Sulaiman, the mover of the motion, urged the House to call on Mr Sanwo-Olu to increase the number of officers in the Neighbourhood Safety Corps.

The lawmaker urged the House to further resolve that the governor should call on the Commissioner of Police in the state to intensify efforts to secure the state.

Mr Age-Sulaiman, while narrating how he escaped death from gunshot at Oriade Local Council Development Area, regretted how a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Samuel, who stood beside him, was hit and later confirmed dead.

“I heard some people making noise while the campaign was on and I called for calm, but I didn’t know that there were some elements who came with another intention.

“We were about going out when somebody told me not to go out and two persons stood beside me and right there I heard a gunshot sound and the next person beside me shouted my leg with blood-stains,” he said.

Commenting, Rotimi Olowo (Shomolu I) condemned the use of thugs to settle political matters, urging that security issue should be given more seriousness through the establishment of state police.

Mr Olowo urged the commissioner of police to investigate the issue, adding that politicians and other Nigerians were not safe at this period.

Adedamola Kasunmu (Ikeja II) said with the increasing crime rate in the society, the call for the establishment of state police for the protection of lives cannot be overemphasised.

Mr Kasunmu urged other Houses of Assembly in the federation to start calling for state police so that the National Assembly would take it serious.

In his contribution, Setonji David (Badagry II), said those against state police were enemies of the country.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, who presided over the sitting, said the incident was shocking, while he also commiserated with the family of the deceased.

Mr Eshilokun-Sanni, therefore, urged the Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko to communicate the resolutions of the House to the governor for urgent action.

