Worshippers and well-wishers of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), TB Joshua, gathered on Sunday to bid him a final farewell with a thanksgiving service at the church’s headquarters in Lagos.

The service was part of the week-long activities for the burial of the late prophet which began on Monday with a private candlelight procession.

The televangelist died June 5, one week to his 58th birthday. He was laid to rest on July 9 amidst tears in the church premises at Ikotun, Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how personalities including the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Lagos Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu; the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Silekunola Naomi; former presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, and many others graced the burial ceremony.

Kayode Abiara, a former General Evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide, while giving a word of exhortation, described the late T.B Joshua as a man ordained.

“I am here to tell the whole world that Prophet TB Joshua is a man of God and the body of Christ in Nigeria did not hate him, we loved him. The world will miss him,” Mr Abiara said.

“He is pride to the body of Christ across the globe. He is loved by all; widows, orphans, the less privileged all love him. He is a man of God that followed the footsteps of Jesus Christ. His life should be a lesson for everyone, he is a humanitarian, he is a giver.”

In the event tagged #TBJoshuaLegacy, the clergy urged his followers to keep his legacy alive.

“Ministers, disciples, workers including all the members in the church must not leave this church because of the death of the man of God. Stay and pray for the deceased family, encourage them and continue the good work,” he said.

Another speaker, identified as Prophetess Angela, urged the congregants to let love lead the way.

“Prophet T.B. Joshua taught us that the Lord is not so much interested in how many times you go to church, pray and fast, how much tithe and offering you pay as the number of lives you have affected positively.

“What contribution have you made? What support have you rendered to those in need? What love have you shown? Faith works by love. Failure to walk in love can almost completely shut down your spiritual walk with the Lord.

“For faith brings man to God and love brings him to man. In other words, love is the force that sets faith working. Without faith working by love, the power of faith is short-circuited,” she said,” she said.

International gospel artistes including Byron Cage, Brian Courtney, Shasha Marley, and Shirley Murdock led the congregation in sessions of praise and worship.

Similarly, Nigerian gospel singer, ‘Omo Oluwa, Salt Of The Earth performed at the event.

The Emmanuel Television Choir also rendered a song of worship titled “sin power over me” composed by the deceased to round off the ceremony.

During the service, several video clips dating back to 2014 of the prophet’s messages were played to the worshippers.

Mr Joshua is survived by his wife and three children.

