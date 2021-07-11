Sola Osolana, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship candidate for Agege Local Government of Lagos State, says his plans and passion for development of the area are beyond party politics.

Mr Osolana made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

“I am progressive in nature; when I become the council chairman, I will be busy developing Agege without playing party politics which will be government and residents, not party relationship.

“Our relationship will be residents and government not party politics or party relationship within our team.

“I believe my vision and plans for development will be of the interest of the people and especially, to curb godfatherism syndromes in Agege,” he said.

Mr Osolana said that health, education, empowerment and social development would be his priority if elected.

According to him, hundreds of youths will be engaged in various work sectors in Agege including bakery, agriculture and security volunteers to ensure the community is safe for business.

“There are lots of wastages in Agege; our youths are not being properly engaged, thereby increasing social vices.

“We will employ them in various segments and sectors within which emergency response number with data base capturing of youths in the area will be established.

“Together, we have started very well and we shall continue to strive hard to sell our mission of greater change and bring relief to our people in Agege,” he said.

According to him, the acronym of his agenda, HEEDS, is simple and direct.

The chairmanship candidate reiterated that H stood for functional Health Care System while the E stood for Education with improved modern facilities.

“Another E stands for Empowerment of youths and women development while D stands for Development of Infrastructure facilities and S for Sustainable Development,” he added.

Mr Osolana said he would serve with undiluted love for functional Primary Health Care System with free drugs.

According to him, well equipped educational facilities for Agege pupils and genuine empowerment programmes will be provided for youths and women in the community.

NAN reports that Mr Osolana, a former chairmanship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, defected to PDP on June 19.

The candidate will contest the July 24 council poll on the platform of the PDP after unidentified hoodlums disrupted the APC primary elections within the seven wards of Agege local government area.

“I defected to PDP purposely because of my numerous supporters in Agege.

“My objective to become the council chairman is to serve my people under any platform that is ready to accommodate me as the last APC primaries was disrupted by thugs.

“I am assuring my great supporters to come out enmasse to vote for me on July 24 during the election under the platform of PDP,” Mr Osolana said. (NAN)