ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun State on Friday said it rescued an eight-year-old victim from kidnappers.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The victim, Sadiq Abass, was abducted by five kidnappers who demanded N3.5 million ransom from his father.

According to the police, Riliwan Mohammed, the father of the victim, reported that he left his wife and three children at home at about 12 noon on Friday, only to receive a phone call from a strange number that his son has been abducted.

“He reported further that the caller demanded for the sum of ₦3.5 million as ransom if he wants to see the boy alive,” the statement read.

Mr Oyeyemi said upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ogere division, Abiodun Ayinde, mobilised detectives to go after the suspects.

“The detectives there and then embarked on technical and intelligence based investigation which led them to the hideout of the suspects where they were arrested and the victim rescued unhurt,” he said in the statement.

Mr Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, added that the five suspects who connived together to abduct the boy are in police custody.

The suspects are Abdul Raman Umar, Falalu Abubakar, Danjuma Bako, Idris Lawal, and Fauziya Falalu.

The statement said the commissioner of police in the state, Edward Awolowo, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti kidnapping unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

The police chief also directed an investigation into the past activities of the suspects in order to know how long they have been into kidnapping.

PREMIUM TIMES also reported how Ogun state police rescued a 13-year-old victim from a kidnap syndicate at Ado-Ota area of the state.

The kidnappers demanded a N500,000 ransom from the father of the teenager.