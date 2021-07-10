ADVERTISEMENT

Chieftains of Action Alliance (AA) at the campaign flag-off on Saturday ahead of the July 24 council poll in Lagos.

The Action Alliance (AA) in Lagos State on Saturday flagged off its campaign to canvass votes for its candidates ahead of the July 24 Local Government Election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event which was held at Peace Plaza in the Igando area of the state had chieftains, candidates, and members of the party in attendance.

In her address, the party’s chairperson, Abiola Adeyemi, said the party will not let the masses down if elected into office.

“The coming election is for the masses in Lagos state and all eligible voters with voters’ cards must come out on the election day to exercise their voting rights in determining who leads them for the next four years in their various Local Government areas.”

According to her, the party will be actively participating in the local government election as announced by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

Mrs Adeyemi said the party hopes that LASIEC will create a level-playing ground for all political parties and ensure that votes will count.

“Since this election is about the masses, there is no other political party that is in better positioned to assist the masses than the AA.

“Our slogan expressly indicates this – Action Alliance, Let the masses live.

“I implore all eligible voters to come out on election day to exercise their voting rights peacefully without rancour,” she said.

The sole chairmanship candidate of the party, Bola Omokorede, said if voted into office, “the plights of the poor masses, unemployed youths and all vulnerable sections of the society will attract the party’s priority attention.”

Mr Omokorede, who said the primary essence of government was for the welfare of the people, urged the electorate to vote AA candidates “to experience the real purpose of government.

“In this party, we value masses a lot and we appreciate people and their opinions. The masses can trust AA for a new lease of life, the masses can trust us with this mandate and we will never disappoint the people,” he said.

NAN reports that AA is contesting only 11 seats in the poll which comprise one chairmanship seat and 10 councillorship seats.

The party is contesting the Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area (LCDA) chairmanship seat and 10 councillorship seats across three LCDAs – Igando-Ikotun, Lagos Island, and Olorunda. (NAN)