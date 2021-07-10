ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ogun State have arrested three suspected cultists for allegedly abducting a man and forcefully initiating him into their cult group.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun police spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday at Igbesa community. They are identified as Williams Omoori (also known as Tension), Edet Godswill, and Emmanuel Dimgba.

The police said the suspected cultists “tortured their victim and forced him to drink blood as a sign of initiation”.

“Men of Ogun state police command, on the 8th of July 2021, arrested three members of Supreme Vikens [Vikings] confraternity for forcing unwilling person to join their cult group.

“The suspects were arrested, following a report lodged at Igbesa divisional headquarters by one Celestin Oyebuchi, who reported that he was abducted by the trio of Williams Omoori a.k.a Tension, Edet Godswill and Emmanuel Dimgba and taken to an uncompleted building, where he was tortured and forced to join their confraternity.

“He stated further that, the suspects after torturing him, gave him blood to drink as a sign of initiation,” the statement partly reads.

Mr Oyeyemi said following the complaint of the victim, operatives attached to Igbesa division went after the suspects and arrested them in their hideout within Igbesa community.

“On interrogation, the three suspects confessed been (being) members of Supreme Vikens [Vikings] confraternity, they confessed further that they were looking for more members to join them which led them to the abduction of the complainant who may not want to join them through persuasion,” the police said.

Mr Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police said the suspects have been transferred to the anti-cultism section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for “discreet investigation”.